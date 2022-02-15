Exceptional Persons Inc. awarded quality assurances accreditation

WATERLOO – Exceptional Persons Inc. has been awarded quality assurances accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. The achievement indicates EPI has strong organizational systems and practices that positively impact the lives of people with disabilities. Quality Assurances Accreditation is an important designation embraced by organizations that pursue the highest standards in the human services field.

Since 1957, EPI has been connecting people, creating opportunities and nurturing growth right here in the Cedar Valley.

Quality assurances accreditation is a three-year accreditation term intended for organizations that are looking to implement responsive, person-centered supports and services. It involves numerous planning meetings, the validation of a basic assurances self-assessment, review visits, focus groups, the use of personal outcome measures interviews, as well as ongoing support and consultation from CQL staff. With insight gained from the initial review visit and additional check-ins, EPI is developing and implementing action steps to continuously improve its services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0