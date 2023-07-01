WATERLOO — The annual Excellence Expo for sixth- through 12th-grade students is from noon to 4 p.m. July 7 at the Waterloo Convention Center.
Sponsored by Marching Against The Darkness, Inc., the event will feature a college and career fair with colleges and business participants from throughout the Midwest. The organization is also sponsoring a drill team competition July 8.
Seminars during the expo will include leadership, finance and wellness. Arts workshops will offer dance, step, color guard and drum sessions.
The organization wants to provide a fun and free way for youth to learn about opportunities and skills for life after high school graduation. A free lunch is provided and students will have a chance to win prizes.
Registration is required online at
www.matd.org. Registration is limited.
Excellence Expo offers youth opportunities to learn about about skills to achieve excellence in life.
COURTESY PHOTO
Sponsors and donors include Guernsey Charitable Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Meet In Iowa, VGM, Community Bank & Trust, Veridian Credit Union, Experience Waterloo and more.
The organization is still accepting event sponsorships and donors, vendor registrations for the college and career fair, advertisements for the event booklet and volunteers for the event. For more information, visit the website or contact Executive Director Darvel Givens at
director@matd.org or (319) 504-2309.
The annual drill team competition takes place July 8 at Young Arena in downtown. Doors open at 5 p.m. and competition begins at 6 p.m. Twelve teams from eight states will compete for cash prizes and trophies.
Admission is $15 for adults; $10 for youth ages 11-17; $5 for children ages 4-10; and free for children ages 3 and under.
Photos: The fight for students with disabilities
Khloe Warne, 12, browses the shelves at the Josephine Community Library on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore. Khloe loves drawing, writing and especially reading — in second grade, she was already reading at a sixth-grade level. But she only goes to school one day a week for two hours and hasn't been on a regular school schedule for years.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, sits at home with her tablet and service dog Riptide before getting ready for school May 17, 2023, at their home in Grants Pass, Ore. Scarlett is nonverbal and uses an electronic device and online videos to communicate, but reads at her grade level. She was born with a genetic condition that causes her to have seizures and makes it hard for her to eat and digest food, requiring her to need a resident nurse at school.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Khloe Warne, 12, uses a computer at the Josephine Community Library on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore. Khloe was put on shortened school days by her school district after incidents in which she fought with students and threw a desk in outbursts her mother, Alyssa, attributes to a failure to support her needs. Now she only attends school one day a week for two hours, and hasn't been on a regular school schedule for years, instead spending much of her time at her mother's bakery or at the local library.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Alyssa Warne and her daughter, Khloe, 12, read at the Josephine Community Library on May 18 in Grants Pass, Ore. Across the U.S., advocates say, schools are removing students with disabilities, like Khloe, from the classroom — often in response to challenging behavior.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Khloe Warne, 12, makes cupcakes with her mother, Alyssa, at the family bakery Beef Cakes on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore. Not being able to attend school regularly has saddened Khloe, stunted her education and isolated her from her peers, her mother says. It has also upended her family’s life. Her mother had to quit her job for a time in order to stay home with her. She described the fight to get her daughter back in the classroom as exhausting, stressful and sad.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Khloe Warne, 12, makes cupcakes with her mother, Alyssa, right, at the family bakery Beef Cakes on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Khloe Warne, 12, hugs her mother, Alyssa, as she becomes emotional while explaining Khloe's school experience May 18 at their bakery Beef Cakes in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Khloe Warne, 12, looks for an ingredient in a freezer at the family bakery Beef Cakes on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson
Khloe Warne, 12, stands for a photo with her mother, Alyssa, at the family bakery Beef Cakes on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
People walk by River's Edge Academy Charter School, which Khloe Warne now attends only one day a week, on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
A Grants Pass School District 7 school bus drives under a city slogan sign on May 18, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, uses an airway clearance system that uses vibrations to clear mucus from her lungs while getting ready for school May 17, 2023, at their home in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, plays on her tablet in her room May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Chelsea Rasmussen prepares one of several medications for her 8-year-old daughter, Scarlett, at their home before heading to school May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, watches a video on her tablet as mother, Chelsea, administers medication while they get ready for school May 17, 2023, at their home in Grants Pass, Ore. Chelsea, has fought for more than a year for her daughter, Scarlett, to attend full days at school after starting with a three-day school week. She says school employees told her the district lacked the staff to tend to Scarlett’s medical and educational needs, which the district denies. Scarlett is nonverbal and uses an electronic device and online videos to communicate, but reads at her grade level. She was born with a genetic condition that causes her to have seizures and makes it hard for her to eat and digest food, requiring her to need a resident nurse at school.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, watches a video on her tablet while using an airway clearance system that uses vibrations to clear mucus from her lungs while getting ready for school May 17, 2023, at their home in Grants Pass, Ore. Scarlett's mother, Chelsea, says, “Every day I woke up with this immense burden: ... My child does not feel like she belongs. She can’t access a meaningful education. And there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it. ... I felt like I was drowning. ... We wasted a year with a child that could do grade-level work.”
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, looks on with service dog Riptide as her mother, Chelsea, drives them to Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Vivien Henshall, a long-term substitute special education teacher, walks with Scarlett Rasmussen as Scarlett's mother, Chelsea, follows with service dog Riptide, at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Vivien Henshall, a long-term substitute special education teacher, works with Scarlett Rasmussen separately as other classmates listen to instructions from their teacher at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson
Scarlett Rasmussen's Dynavox, a tablet tool she uses to communicate, sits on the couch May 17, 2023, at her home in Grants Pass, Ore. Scarlett, 8, is nonverbal and uses an electronic device and online videos to communicate, but reads at her grade level. She was born with a genetic condition that causes her to have seizures and makes it hard for her to eat and digest food, requiring her to need a resident nurse at school.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Vivien Henshall, a long-term substitute special education teacher, talks with Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, during recess at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, lies underneath a play structure during recess at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, tosses a ball with other classmates underneath a play structure during recess at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, gets into the car of her mother, Chelsea, after a short school day at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson
Jessi Hendrickson, a ranch attendant and instructor assistant, left, and riding instructor Atarah Brown, right, work with Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, as she laughs while riding a horse at the Foundation of Southern Oregon on May 17 in Rogue River, Ore. Chelsea Rasmussen fought for more than a year for her daughter, Scarlett, to attend full days at school.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Jessi Hendrickson, left, and Hollie Tenberge, right, work with Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, to ride a horse at the Foundation of Southern Oregon on May 17 in Rogue River, Ore.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
