WATERLOO — The annual Excellence Expo for sixth- through 12th-grade students is from noon to 4 p.m. July 7 at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Sponsored by Marching Against The Darkness, Inc., the event will feature a college and career fair with colleges and business participants from throughout the Midwest. The organization is also sponsoring a drill team competition July 8.

Seminars during the expo will include leadership, finance and wellness. Arts workshops will offer dance, step, color guard and drum sessions.

The organization wants to provide a fun and free way for youth to learn about opportunities and skills for life after high school graduation. A free lunch is provided and students will have a chance to win prizes.

Registration is required online at www.matd.org. Registration is limited.

Sponsors and donors include Guernsey Charitable Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Meet In Iowa, VGM, Community Bank & Trust, Veridian Credit Union, Experience Waterloo and more.

The organization is still accepting event sponsorships and donors, vendor registrations for the college and career fair, advertisements for the event booklet and volunteers for the event. For more information, visit the website or contact Executive Director Darvel Givens at director@matd.org or (319) 504-2309.

The annual drill team competition takes place July 8 at Young Arena in downtown. Doors open at 5 p.m. and competition begins at 6 p.m. Twelve teams from eight states will compete for cash prizes and trophies.

Admission is $15 for adults; $10 for youth ages 11-17; $5 for children ages 4-10; and free for children ages 3 and under.

Photos: The fight for students with disabilities