‘Everybody back to school’ should be goal, governor says

Most districts have not yet determined which plan they will employ. One notable exception is the Des Moines district, the largest in the state, which will offer multiple models: online only, or a hybrid schedule with some days spent in class and others online.

“Giving parents the option, with kids that have underlying conditions, or someone in a household that does, to go 100% online, that’s a parent’s choice, and we most certainly should offer that,” Reynolds said. “But I think the goal should be to get everybody back to school.”

Reynolds said the state will work with districts to ensure educational staff has protective equipment, and said data suggests children appear less likely to contract and spread the virus. She also noted some staff could be at risk because the virus is more deadly to older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.

“We need to take that into account when we’re putting the (school) infrastructure in place,” Reynolds said.

The leader of the state’s largest public teacher union said Tuesday that for educators, the issue is not whether to get students back to school but how to do so safely.