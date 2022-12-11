Every quilt has a story: Cedar Falls author's first book, 'The Gift,' inspired by family artifacts

CEDAR FALLS — A framed vintage photograph sits on a round dining table in author Cherie Dargan’s office.

One of her most prized possessions, the photograph of Dargan’s mother, her aunts and grandmothers — “all the strong women I grew up with” — was taken on her grandmother’s Tama County farm. The solid hardwood dining table, too, belonged to her grandmother.

A simple storage chest with the well-worn patina of age and measuring about 6 feet in length is tucked against one wall. It was built by Dargan’s grandpa, Lee – “not beautiful, but solid” – and is stacked with antique quilts. Her mother’s vintage wicker basket, filled with mementos, also holds special meaning.

These heirlooms, especially the quilts, offer daily inspiration for her book series, “Grandmother’s Treasures.” The first book in the heartwarming series, “The Gift,” was released this fall from Wordcrafts Press.

“I’m a very visual person, and I had all these antique quilts and big, beautiful antique baskets, and the idea came to me about a young woman who inherits a wicker basket filled with aprons, shoeboxes, a small cassette player, tapes and a quilt from her grandmother revealing a mystery that’s been hidden for about 60 years,” said Dargan, a retired professor of communications at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Her story weaves between contemporary heroine Gracie, a community college instructor in fictional Jubilee Junction, Iowa, and the World War II era when three Iowa farm girls, Grace and her younger twin sisters Vera and Violet, traveled to California and joined the war effort. Two sisters worked as Rosie the Riveters building B-17 Flying Fortress bombers, while the third was a nurse at a nearby naval base.

“In a sense, it was ready-made material because I saw my own mother, Charlotte, and her sisters Reva and Jeanne were best friends. They loved and adored each other, and the three of them would sit up on mother’s bed and gossip. My mother was the family’s historian and genealogist. I grew up hearing family stories.”

Dargan describes the novel as a “love letter” to her mother and Aunt Jeanne, who both worked as Rosie the Riveters in California.

“With all these riches, it would be more remarkable if someone didn’t write it,” Dargan said, laughing. “But I didn’t tell the story of my family. I created a family from true information, so it’s very much fiction. All families have stories, secrets and scandals, and when people try to protect those secrets, it ripples across one generation to the next generation and the next.”

While the so-called “California Quilt” is the catalyst and thread across the years in “The Gift,” Dargan’s quilts are well-preserved treasures inherited from her mother’s side of the family. The collection includes such patterns as “Drunkard’s Path,” “Rustic Rose,” “Grandmother’s Flower Garden” and “Double Wedding Ring.”

Dargan experienced her original “epiphany” during a writing exercise at a Christian writers’ workshop. “I realized I had all these quilts and artifacts and my mother’s notebook and thought how wonderful to write a story around my quilts, about a big Iowa family with deep roots. ‘Grandmother’s Treasures’ was the thought that came to me.”

She wrote the first book that quickly morphed into enough content for a trilogy, then she underwent dual knee replacement surgeries. Not long after, she found herself sequestered during the coronavirus pandemic. “I sat there watching the news about the pandemic, in a lot of pain from having my knees done so closely together at six weeks apart, and the physical therapy. I decided I had a choice. I could sit there eating ice cream and feeling sorry for myself, or I could use the gift of time and write.”

In “The Gift,” Gracie is organizing a quilt exhibit at the county museum, taking heat from her long-distance boyfriend who wants her to move to the big city and keeping peace between her two remaining aunts. Gracie and Aunt Violet listen to the cassette tapes recorded by her grandmother Grace about the California days and a patchwork quilt. When Vera learns the quilt is in Gracie’s possession, she wants to destroy it.

“The Legacy” and “The Promise” are second and third releases in the offing, set in the Civil War and World War I, respectively. She also wrote two more books, lifting the collection to five in the series. “After I created the stories, introduced the characters and established the setting of Jubilee Junction, the stories just flowed. Same with book three, and I decided the fourth was going to be a novella involving the Great Depression.

“I had an idea for book five because I have such a heart for veterans. That book is set in the Vietnam War and is about the ripple effects caused when a young man takes his life because of post-traumatic stress disorder, and how my main characters intersect with that situation,” Dargan explained.

Husband Mike, a retired resource librarian, is her go-to for descriptions of military history and hardware.

Dargan is president of the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties and is a member of the Ruth Suckow Memorial Association and the Cedar Falls Authors Festival. She previously wrote a technology column for the Courier.

“The Gift” is available through online booksellers, at The Market at Jorgensen Plaza in Cedar Falls, and other locations, as well as through the publisher at www.wordcrafts.net.

A very merry morning! breakfast casserole.jpg ham sliders.jpg vegan banana bread.jpg oatmeal in jar.jpg