WATERLOO — The Everly Set, featuring classic hits with guitar and vocals, is the opening event for the Metro Community Concert Association’s new season.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
“Our upcoming season is one of the best we have had,” said Mary Potter, membership secretary. “We continue to offer five concerts for $55 with the added perk of being able to go to any of the concerts in Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids by using their membership card.”
The nonprofit Metro Community Concert Association is celebrating its 75th season this year. The association is a locally organized and directed nonprofit organization devoted to bringing good music to the area.
The series made the move to the Gallagher Bluedorn in 2008. For many years, concerts were performed at West High School.
Concerts are sold by season membership only, and tickets are not available at the door for single concerts.
The Everly Set features Sean Altman, founder of “Rockapella,” and Jack Skuller, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The show transports the audience back to 1957 when Phil and Don Everly first began making their mark with hits like “Bye, Bye Love” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “When Will I Be Loved” and “Crying in the Rain.”
The Hall Sisters, a country-pop sister act, will be on stage Oct. 10 for a 7 p.m. show. The sisters — Jessica, Natalie, Lydia and Valerie — have performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“A Jazzy Little Christmas” featuring Grammy-nominated Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, will highlight the holiday season at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. The show is from the creator of “Inspiration of Broadway,” and features holiday tunes and sacred seasonal songs presented by a live jazz combo. Songs include “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “We Three Kings,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “Snowfall.”
On March 4 at 7 p.m., violinist Timothy Chooi will perform. Chooi is the first-prize winner of the 2018 Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition and winner of the Schadt Violin Competition. He is currently a student at Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He will perform on his 1717 Windsor-Weinstein Stradivarius provided by the Canadian Council for the Arts.
Tony DeSare will be in concert at 7 p.m. March 29. He has performed throughout the U.S. and abroad with his “fresh take on old-school classics” like “New York State of Mind,” “Autumn Leaves” and “To Make You Feel My Love.” DeSare has had three top 10 jazz albums and is an award-winning composer.
Memberships are $55 for adults; $25 for students; or $125 for family, available by mailing a check to Mary Potter, membership secretary, 1416 W. Fourth St., Waterloo IA 50702. For more information, call Potter at 939-2753,
