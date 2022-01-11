Events to bring attention to local food system

CEDAR FALLS -- The UNI Local Food Program and Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network have several events planned for local food producers, buyers and consumers.

On Jan. 12 and 19, virtual workshops are planned for local food producers interested in selling their products to schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and other wholesale businesses. An in-person networking event is planned for Jan. 26 to give producers and buyers an opportunity to connect. A marketing workshop on Jan. 29 will help local producers learn about social media, work with a consultant one-on-one, and allow time for the development of a social media plan for their business.

Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network Coalition meetings are Jan. 12 and Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Masks are encouraged. Anyone interested in the local food system is welcome to attend.

A public input session is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Waterloo Public Library, in collaboration with the Iowa Food System Coalition. The event will allow the public to offer ideas about strengthening the local food economy to make more fresh, locally grown foods more available.

The Local Food & Film Festival will take place March 5 at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls. This event connects consumers with local food producers and non-profits invested in local food.

For information, go to https://ceee.uni.edu/resources-local-producers and https://cvfoodfarmnetwork.org/, or email jodie.huegerich@uni.edu.

