Events set at Waverly Health Center

  • Updated
WAVERLY — Upcoming public events at Waverly Health Center include:

  • Advance Care Planning Clinic, 3-5 p.m. Wednesday. Free assistance offered to help with completing a living will or medical power of attorney regarding any future medical treatment and care if someone becomes unable to voice their needs. The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
  • “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25. For those who have tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the health center or via Google Meet. To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab or dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#. This presentation is open to all. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Masks are required.

