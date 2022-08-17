Events set at Waverly Health Center

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — Upcoming public events at Waverly Health Center include:
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 3-5 p.m. Wednesday. Free assistance offered to help with completing a living will or medical power of attorney regarding any future medical treatment and care if someone becomes unable to voice their needs. The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID. “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25. For those who have tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the health center or via Google Meet. To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab or dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#. This presentation is open to all. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Masks are required.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
Jeff Reinitz
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
