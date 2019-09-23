WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and Cedar Valley Honor Flight are hosting “Honoring Black Hawk County’s Fallen: Remembering Vietnam Heroes” on Oct. 10 at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m.
The two organizations will be screening local Vietnam veteran Jim Hamlyn’s documentary, “A Bad Deal: My Vietnam War Story.” The 26-minute piece, put together by PBS, features 8mm footage taken by Hamlyn during his time in Vietnam, as well as first hand accounts and interviews with Hamlyn.
In between looped showings of the documentary, guests will be able to talk with Hamlyn in the museum lobby.
Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will also be available.
This is a free event. Freewill donations will be accepted and shared equally between the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
For more information call 234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.
