Beyond Pink

CEDAR FALLS — The Beyond Pink Team will host its next “Meet, Mingle and Learn” event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists building, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive.

This month’s topic will be “Coping with Cancer from Diagnosis to Treatment and Beyond.” Speaker will be Jenna Berendzen. She has a specialized interest in mental health, stress and anxiety. She will talk to participants about how to cope with the stress continuum of a serious illness or diagnosis, and will lead participants through an activity.

The free event is open to women living with any type cancer diagnosis. There will be light refreshments provided.

For more information, call Gabbi DeWitt at 292-2225 or Dee Hughes at 504-6492; or go to www.cedarvalleybreastcancer.org.

