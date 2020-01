Event set for cancer survivors

CEDAR FALLS — The Beyond Pink Team will host its next “Meet, Mingle and Learn” event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists building, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive.

This month’s topic will be “Telling Your Story: Sarah and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day.” Speaker will be cancer survivor Sarah Corkery.

The free event is open to women living with any type of cancer diagnosis. There will be light refreshments provided.

For more information, call Gabbi DeWitt at 292-2225 or Dee Hughes at 504-6492; or go to www.cedarvalleybreastcancer.org.

