CEDAR FALLS — The day the elephants escaped from the circus to frolic in the Cedar River is a rollicking tale from Cedar Falls’ past, one of many true and fascinating stories handed down through generations and being preserved for the ages thanks to efforts of the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
Preservation advocates met Tuesday at the Ice House Museum to celebrate recent fundraising success in their effort to create an Education and Curatorial Museum. To date, $1 million has been raised, allowing the purchase of 315 Clay St. to house the new museum. Plans are to include STEM interactive displays for children, along with displays depicting the rich history of businesses and families who served to build the community over the years.
The 56-year-old Historical Society has four locations — the Victorian House, the Little Red Schoolhouse, the Rapp Filling Station and the Ice House.
Event emcee Jim Coloff encouraged everyone to help meet the group’s goal to raise the additional needed funds by Christmas.
“We are here tonight not only to celebrate the rich history of our predecessors, but also to celebrate those who are here today, helping to connect and protect,” he said.
To become a part of the effort, visit the museum website at www.cfhistory.org.
