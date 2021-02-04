Evansdale's proposed city budget shows no tax increase

EVANSDALE – City Council got a comprehensive look at a proposed 2022 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Mayor Dick Dewater said he sees no need for an increase in taxes to fund government expenses, “which is just amazing.” The current tax rate of $7.95 per $1,000 valuation will remain the same.
“We were lucky. Some communities were just devastated by the pandemic,” Dewater said.
The proposed budget does include using $50,000 from the city’s general reserve fund, but councilors expect that will be paid pack in full with grant funding.
Council members had a detailed budget in hand at the meeting for review. The first of two public budget hearings will be at 6 p.m. March 2 at City Hall. The scheduled date for budget adoption is March 30.
The department may have grant match money left from the new playground project at Angel’s Park, which was moved ahead to this year. A state inspection determined the existing equipment needed to be replaced or removed. Dewater noted the park had not been updated in more than 50 years and new playground equipment is nearly self-sustaining. The project is now scheduled for completion this year.
Additional grant funding from the Black Hawk County Gaming Commission and LAWCOM created a savings of $150,000.
The department plans to use that money on Deerwood Park improvements in fiscal year 2021-22. The department is again applying for the same grants and asking $155,250 from the city as a grant match.
“It’s been a win-win for everybody,” Dewater said.
Tom Nichols, chair of parks and recreation board, said the park is in need of improvements as the number of users is growing each year. Last year the park brought in $185,000 in camping rentals, he said.
“I can envision it growing to more than $200,000 a season,” he said.
Total revenue from the 2020 season increased about $15,000 to $20,000 more than the year before, which he attributes to more outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also urged the council to consider the potential of more customers and revenue as the city of Waterloo finishes a $1 million amusement park project only 3.5 miles away from Deerwood Park.
“We can’t just sit idly by and watch the revenues go to the other parks in town,” Nichols said.
He said improvements to the park will include upgrading 37 sites to full-hookup availability. He’s also eyeing expanding electricity, better wi-fi capabilities, cable and a future expansion around Meyers Lake.
“Right now we cannot keep a full-hookup site empty. As soon as a trailer pulls out, another one is coming into that spot,” Nichols said.
Some other requested budget increases include:
- 2.75% increase in union contract wages for the police department.
- 2.5% for city non-union employees.
- 2.5% for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union.
Dewater presided over his first meeting as mayor after serving 24 years on the council.
He was appointed to the position after former Mayor Troy Beatty resigned in December. The city must now fill Dewater’s 4th Ward seat either through appointment or with a special election.