Evansdale's proposed city budget shows no tax increase

The department plans to use that money on Deerwood Park improvements in fiscal year 2021-22. The department is again applying for the same grants and asking $155,250 from the city as a grant match.

“It’s been a win-win for everybody,” Dewater said.

Tom Nichols, chair of parks and recreation board, said the park is in need of improvements as the number of users is growing each year. Last year the park brought in $185,000 in camping rentals, he said.

“I can envision it growing to more than $200,000 a season,” he said.

Total revenue from the 2020 season increased about $15,000 to $20,000 more than the year before, which he attributes to more outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged the council to consider the potential of more customers and revenue as the city of Waterloo finishes a $1 million amusement park project only 3.5 miles away from Deerwood Park.

“We can’t just sit idly by and watch the revenues go to the other parks in town,” Nichols said.

He said improvements to the park will include upgrading 37 sites to full-hookup availability. He’s also eyeing expanding electricity, better wi-fi capabilities, cable and a future expansion around Meyers Lake.