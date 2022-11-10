 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evansdale woman wins $30,000 lottery prize

SandraCrow

CLIVE — A Black Hawk County woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Sandra Crow of Evansdale won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Candy Cane Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 324 Fletcher Ave. in Waterloo, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Candy Cane Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features 17 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.52.

For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

