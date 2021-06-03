Evansdale Water Works disagrees on who pays for development's water infrastructure

EVANSDALE – There was disagreement over who should pay for a portion of water infrastructure for a new development at Tuesday night’s Evansdale City Council meeting.
Evansdale is preparing to enter phase one of the Eagles Landing development project near Evansdale Drive and Interstate 380/U.S. Highway 20.
Evansdale Water Works Board Chairman Fred Morris said the board was unaware of the project when former Mayor Troy Beatty said the Water Works would owe between $25,000-$50,000 for its share of the project’s infrastructure. Morris consulted with other water works boards and said the common theme was that user fees never pay for infrastructure – only maintenance.
“There’s a reason that both the city and the water works have rules for subdivisions,” Morris said, noting typically the developers pay for the development. After engineers approve of the project, that’s when it’s turned over to water works for maintenance.
“The water works is not a business,” he said. “It’s a utility. We operate on a 26.5% margin. For every $100 we bill, we get to keep $26.50 of it. The rest of it is all cost of product.”
Morris said it would take the department anywhere from eight to 102 years to break even if it is charged for the project, depending on water charges to future businesses that locate there.
“That’s why user fees never pay for infrastructure. They pay for the maintenance,” he said.
Mayor Dick Dewater noted the American Rescue Act funds could be used for water infrastructure, but the city was planning to use most of the money for the city’s new sewer infrastructure.
“I guess I have a problem why we’re pushing the water department so hard to pay for everything they put in, but the big companies don’t have to. We have to pay (for) their stuff,” Councilman Gene Walker said.
Dewater asked Morris to come up with a number they could agree to pay and the discussion was tabled.
As the city’s garbage and recycling contract with Black Hawk Waste and Disposal comes to an end July 1, City Council members again tabled the discussion on a new three-year contract. Black Hawk, Rite Environmental and Republic Services submitted bids.
Members will pick up the discussion at the next council meeting June 15.
Dona Frickson with the RAGBRAI committee gave an update on plans for July 29, when thousands of bicyclists will pedal through the town after an overnight stop in Waterloo. Frickson said several area businesses are planning to offer food and water.
“We’re trying to put something together to showcase our town,” she said.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a request from the street department to complete 390 linear feet of curb and gutter repair with B&B Builders for $8,280.
- Approved a request from the public works director to accept the state bid with Morton Salt for $18,084 for 200 tons of salt.
- Approved a request from Fire Chief Ryan Phillips to purchase a Jaws of Life for $26,555, part of the cost of which will be offset by a $13,278 grant from Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
- Appointed Jeff Bumgardner Bergman and Chad Borwig to the planning and zoning commission.