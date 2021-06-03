Evansdale Water Works disagrees on who pays for development's water infrastructure

EVANSDALE – There was disagreement over who should pay for a portion of water infrastructure for a new development at Tuesday night’s Evansdale City Council meeting.

Evansdale is preparing to enter phase one of the Eagles Landing development project near Evansdale Drive and Interstate 380/U.S. Highway 20.

Evansdale Water Works Board Chairman Fred Morris said the board was unaware of the project when former Mayor Troy Beatty said the Water Works would owe between $25,000-$50,000 for its share of the project’s infrastructure. Morris consulted with other water works boards and said the common theme was that user fees never pay for infrastructure – only maintenance.

“There’s a reason that both the city and the water works have rules for subdivisions,” Morris said, noting typically the developers pay for the development. After engineers approve of the project, that’s when it’s turned over to water works for maintenance.

“The water works is not a business,” he said. “It’s a utility. We operate on a 26.5% margin. For every $100 we bill, we get to keep $26.50 of it. The rest of it is all cost of product.”