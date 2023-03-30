EVANSDALE — Water services were turned back on for Evansdale residents Thursday afternoon but a boil order is still in place.
Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle schools, which didn't have classes Thursday, will remain closed on Friday.
Evansdale Water Works became aware of a water main break near the intersection of Lafayette Road and Grand Boulevard on Thursday morning. Water Works is putting a sleeve on the break area to secure it. City water service was restored about 3 p.m.
However, Evansdale residents will still need to boil their water until Saturday, at least. The boil advisory is due to water pressure dropping below a certain level dictated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The video was filmed on March 26.
The two schools in the city will remain closed on Friday due to the boil order. At this point, the buildings are expected to be open on Monday if “everything goes to plan,” according to Zach Kelly, director of operational services for Waterloo Community Schools.
Currently, Evansdale Water Works is relaying information through its Facebook
page.
Marianne Kurtenbach, the Water Works officer manager, said officials are looking into emergency alert systems but that social media is the quickest and fastest means of communication.
Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree
Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree
College isn't for everyone, but many people—especially in recent generations—feel pressured to get a degree to achieve success. One recent survey found that
at least 4 in 5 high school students (86%) felt this pressure from friends and family, with nearly 3 in 4 (73%) saying their post-high school decisions are determined by a career path.
It is true that
lifetime earnings for those with a bachelor's degree are typically higher than for those with just a high school diploma. But people who don't graduate college can make a good living. A little over half of workers nationwide don't have a college degree, and there are many high-paying jobs for them to choose from. Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 50 highest-paying jobs out of nearly 500 that don't require a college degree. Jobs are ranked by annual wages; those without annual wages available were not considered. Other experience and training requirements, as well as employment levels and projections, were also included in the analysis but don't affect the rankings. College enrollment has dropped off in the last few years after a historic high, partially thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are among those who aren't sure if college is the best fit for you, whether due to the cost or other factors, you can rest easy knowing there are plenty of career paths available.
Whether you want a technical and mechanical career in repairs or to supervise a retail shop, there are many options for noncollege graduates. Just keep in mind that some of the careers listed here require other forms of education or licensure, including specialized training programs or apprenticeships.
You may also like: 5 ways to take the stress out of traveling for work
Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock
#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
- Median annual wage, 2021: $61,730
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 52,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,200 jobs added
Canva
#49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $61,790
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 74.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 646,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 12,200 jobs added
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#48. Real estate brokers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,010
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 39.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 123,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 7,100 jobs added
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,060
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 44.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 508,000
--- Expected change by 2031: 102,600 jobs lost
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,220
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 57.7% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 55,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,300 jobs lost
You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#45. Crane and tower operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,240
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 89.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 45,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
Canva
#44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,680
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 38.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 13,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs lost
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,760
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 45,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 40.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Short-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 20,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added
socrates471 // Shutterstock
#41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,500
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 67.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 32,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added
You may also like: 50 first jobs of famous actors
kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock
#40. Wellhead pumpers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,740
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 80.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 18,000
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs added
ded pixto // Shutterstock
#39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,840
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 73.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 11,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added
Canva
#38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,960
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 34,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,600 jobs added
Canva
#37. Boilermakers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,290
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 92.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship
- Number of jobs in 2021: 13,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
Canva
#36. Fire inspectors and investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,600
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 54.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
You may also like: Jobs with the lowest divorce rates
Canva
#35. Police and sheriff's patrol officers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,610
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 43.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 684,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 21,500 jobs added
pio3 // Shutterstock
#34. Transit and railroad police
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,930
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 43.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added
JL IMAGES // Shutterstock
#33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $65,080
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 38.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 314,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 18,300 jobs lost
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
- Median annual wage, 2021: $65,380
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 66.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 131,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 8,000 jobs added
santi lumubol // Shutterstock
#31. Chemical plant and system operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $70,200
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 22,400
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs lost
You may also like: Former jobs of every Supreme Court justice
Canva
#30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $70,720
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 80.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,000
--- Expected change by 2031: No change
Canva
#29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $71,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 72.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 544,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 19,800 jobs added
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $72,010
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 81.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 735,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 29,900 jobs added
sculpies // Shutterstock
#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $73,060
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 847,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 23,600 jobs lost
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#26. Pile driver operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $76,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 91.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
You may also like: The most common jobs in America today
Canva
#25. Gambling managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $76,910
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 47.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
HannaTor // Shutterstock
#24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,250
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 9,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
Canva
#23. Athletes and sports competitors
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,300
- Typical education needed: No formal educational credential
--- 36.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 5,700 jobs added
Canva
#22. Gas plant operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,850
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost
Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock
#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $78,230
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 44.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 82,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,400 jobs added
You may also like: 50 most common jobs in America 100 years ago
Canva
#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $78,310
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 126,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 4,000 jobs added
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,540
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 35,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,680
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 48.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 406,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#17. Locomotive engineers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,740
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 75.7% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 26,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added
APChanel // Shutterstock
#16. Transportation inspectors
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,770
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 64.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 24,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
You may also like: How the 'Great Resignation' has impacted 10 industries
Canva
#15. Postmasters and mail superintendents
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 36.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 12,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#14. Signal and track switch repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,570
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 79.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 6,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
APChanel // Shutterstock
#13. Power plant operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,850
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 29,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 4,500 jobs lost
michaeljung // Shutterstock
#12. Subway and streetcar operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $81,180
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 73.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 10,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added
wonderlustpicstravel // Shutterstock
#11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
- Median annual wage, 2021: $81,640
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 71.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 36,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added
You may also like: 50 most physical jobs in America
Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock
#10. Ship engineers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $82,410
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 75.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 7,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs lost
curraheeshutter // Shutterstock
#9. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $83,640
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 29.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 112,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 800 jobs lost
Prath // Shutterstock
#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
- Median annual wage, 2021: $93,420
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 22,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,100 jobs lost
Suwin // Shutterstock
#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $97,860
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 77.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship
- Number of jobs in 2021: 23,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs added
Canva
#6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $98,230
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 60.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 150,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 12,700 jobs added
You may also like: Richest women in America
goodluz // Shutterstock
#5. Power distributors and dispatchers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $98,530
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 9,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
Lovely Bird // Shutterstock
#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage, 2021: $99,330
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 37.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 132,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,700 jobs added
Canva
#3. Commercial pilots
- Median annual wage, 2021: $99,640
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 18.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 47,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 2,400 jobs added
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#2. Nuclear power reactor operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $104,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs lost
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance
- Median annual wage, 2021: $134,750
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 67.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,400
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
You may also like: Jobs with the highest fatality rates in the US
Kokulina // Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.