EVANSDALE — Water services were turned back on for Evansdale residents Thursday afternoon but a boil order is still in place.

Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle schools, which didn't have classes Thursday, will remain closed on Friday.

Evansdale Water Works became aware of a water main break near the intersection of Lafayette Road and Grand Boulevard on Thursday morning. Water Works is putting a sleeve on the break area to secure it. City water service was restored about 3 p.m.

However, Evansdale residents will still need to boil their water until Saturday, at least. The boil advisory is due to water pressure dropping below a certain level dictated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The two schools in the city will remain closed on Friday due to the boil order. At this point, the buildings are expected to be open on Monday if “everything goes to plan,” according to Zach Kelly, director of operational services for Waterloo Community Schools.

Currently, Evansdale Water Works is relaying information through its Facebook page.

Marianne Kurtenbach, the Water Works officer manager, said officials are looking into emergency alert systems but that social media is the quickest and fastest means of communication.

Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree #50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment #49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers #48. Real estate brokers #47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants #46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers #45. Crane and tower operators #44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage #43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door #42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other #41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators #40. Wellhead pumpers #39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers #38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters #37. Boilermakers #36. Fire inspectors and investigators #35. Police and sheriff's patrol officers #34. Transit and railroad police #33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators #32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians #31. Chemical plant and system operators #30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators #29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers #28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers #27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers #26. Pile driver operators #25. Gambling managers #24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment #23. Athletes and sports competitors #22. Gas plant operators #21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers #20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers #19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers #18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers #17. Locomotive engineers #16. Transportation inspectors #15. Postmasters and mail superintendents #14. Signal and track switch repairers #13. Power plant operators #12. Subway and streetcar operators #11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels #10. Ship engineers #9. Detectives and criminal investigators #8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay #7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers #6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers #5. Power distributors and dispatchers #4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives #3. Commercial pilots #2. Nuclear power reactor operators #1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance