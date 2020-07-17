Evansdale warns of algae blooms in Meyers Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE -- The city is warning residents of potentially dangerous algae blooms in Meyers Lake.

The city and Iowa Department of Natural Resources have identified blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, in the popular lake on the city's south side.

"Don’t swim, wade, kayak, or conduct any other activity that may cause you to ingest the water at Meyers Lake," the city said in a news release. "Algae blooms can cause ear, eye, and skin reactions and hay fever and flu-like symptoms like diarrhea.

"Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with the water from the lake," the release continued.

Waters with algae blooms are not safe for animals, so pets should have a different source of water.

Large concentrations of cyanobacteria can change the water color to blue, green, brown, orange, or red. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall.

Blue-green algae can grow rapidly and sometimes form a foamy surface scum and an unpleasant odor. Because algae blooms can remove oxygen from the water, fish kills can occur.