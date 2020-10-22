 Skip to main content
Evansdale to enhance boating access to Cedar River
Evansdale to enhance boating access to Cedar River

new-evansdale-access-2020

The River Road Water Trail Access is along the Cedar River on River Road, south of Interstate 380 between Deerwood Park and Gilbertville.

 COURTESY PHOTO

EVANSDALE – Efforts to enhance recreation on the Cedar River in Black Hawk County are forging ahead.

The city of Evansdale was awarded a $75,000 Resource Enhancement and Protection grant this week to create a new river access point between Deerwood Park and Gilbertville.

“It will allow our residents and surrounding communities a nice, clean, and purposeful launch point for recreation almost year round,” said Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty.

The River Road Water Trail Access project includes building a boat ramp, driveway and parking area along the Cedar River water trail on River Road south of Interstate 380, which is easily visible from the highway. The project is scheduled to begin in the spring with completion in the fall.

The balance of the estimated $135,000 project was budgeted this year by the city.

The site is currently a dirt path used by locals as an unofficial access and fishing area. Officials say the additional river trail access will give paddlers more options and improve emergency response times.

Officials say the additional river trail access will give paddlers more options and improve emergency response times.

“Any time we can reduce the emergency response time on water it is important for EMS. This will close the gap a little more between Evansdale and Gilbertville,” Beatty said.

The project also includes a walking path, bike rack, pollinator plantings and a vegetated filter strip.

The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments has been working for several years with Black Hawk County Conservation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on a master plan to enhance river access, parking and other amenities along the Black Hawk County portion of the Cedar River. After completion, the DNR will name the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek in Black Hawk County as “state-designated water trails.” A dedication ceremony is planned next summer.

“As part of the plan, many new signs will be installed throughout the county to help residents and visitors find the river accesses, and the signs will be paid for by the Iowa DNR,” said Codie Leseman, a planner at the INRCOG.

Evansdale REAP

A water trail is a designated route for kayaking, canoeing, rowing, tubing, paddle boarding and power boating. While many waterways can be traveled by canoe or kayak, a designated water trail has clearly marked access ramps or steps, parking areas, and a degree of ADA-compliant access.

Four jurisdictions within Black Hawk County are submitting grant applications for REAP funds this year through the Iowa DNR, including Black Hawk County Conservation, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Dunkerton.

REAP invests in projects that enhance and protect Iowa’s natural and cultural resources. In recent years, the REAP program has funded several projects in Black Hawk County, including improvements at the Waterloo Boat House, Sherwood Park, and Greenbelt Lake in Waterloo; Clay Street Park and Washington Park in Cedar Falls; the Riverwalk Trail in Dunkerton; Elk Run Creek in Elk Run Heights; and Meyers Lake in Evansdale.

