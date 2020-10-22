Evansdale to enhance boating access to Cedar River

The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments has been working for several years with Black Hawk County Conservation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on a master plan to enhance river access, parking and other amenities along the Black Hawk County portion of the Cedar River. After completion, the DNR will name the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek in Black Hawk County as “state-designated water trails.” A dedication ceremony is planned next summer.

“As part of the plan, many new signs will be installed throughout the county to help residents and visitors find the river accesses, and the signs will be paid for by the Iowa DNR,” said Codie Leseman, a planner at the INRCOG.

A water trail is a designated route for kayaking, canoeing, rowing, tubing, paddle boarding and power boating. While many waterways can be traveled by canoe or kayak, a designated water trail has clearly marked access ramps or steps, parking areas, and a degree of ADA-compliant access.

Four jurisdictions within Black Hawk County are submitting grant applications for REAP funds this year through the Iowa DNR, including Black Hawk County Conservation, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Dunkerton.