Evansdale to discuss upcoming mayor vacancy

EVANSDALE – The City Council is gearing up for the departure of its top elected official.

Mayor Troy Beatty announced his upcoming resignation in December.

Councilmembers will discuss whether to fill the vacancy by appointment or special election at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall.

Beatty announced his resignation from the city’s top post in an email sent Dec. 11. He accepted a job with Amazon Logistics in Atlanta. The letter said a date for his departure had not been set but “could be as soon as the end of the year.”

His resignation was announced to council at the Dec. 15 meeting with the initial plan to let Mayor Pro-Tem Dick Dewater handle business. The city will communicate to residents their options when the seat is actually vacated.

Beatty won a second term as mayor in a contentious race against former mayor Doug Faas in the November 2018 election.

In other business, the council plans to:

Enter an agreement with Bolton and Menk for engineering services for the River Road Water Trail Access Project in the amount of $21,500.

Reschedule the Jan. 19 council meeting to Jan. 26.

Retain services of Laura L. Folkerts of Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson, PLC, as city attorney.

Hear a request from Public Works Director Chris Even on the purchase of a wastewater treatment plant blower for $4,616 from JL Components. The purchase will allow the city to keep the plant running effectively with for the next three years.

