Evansdale still undecided on sewer treatment plan

EVANSDALE – The contentious decision on how the city will deal with its outdated sewage plant is still up in the air, but officials are looking closer at the possibility of joining Waterloo’s operation.
Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said officials recently announced an estimated cost of $8.4 million if Evansdale were to send its waste to Waterloo for treatment and disposal. The city’s other options include making improvements to the current plant at 1212 River Forest Road, which is estimated at $10.9 million, or building a new site in Evansdale estimated at more than $14 million.
The existing plant at 1212 River Forest Road is in the flood plain and was unable to meet disinfection and nutrient reduction standards. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources gave the city until Nov. 1, 2023, to either replace its existing plant or find another alternative.
Waterloo officials have been eyeing a potential regionalized plant with neighboring towns. Waterloo’s plant on Easton Avenue is facing about $100 million in required upgrades in coming years.
“I am open to whatever option works best for the city. If the area does regionalize wastewater then it makes sense for us to get a head start and become a customer of Waterloo before a board is formed,” Beatty said. “They understand that Evansdale will make the best decision for them and have been great partners to work with.”
Earlier this month, McClure Engineering, the firm hired to provide options for Evansdale’s looming disinfection deadline, sent a progress update to the Iowa DNR stating officials have been working through concerns that a regionalized treatment system could be implemented before Evansdale’s 2023 deadline.
Last year, the Evansdale City Council voted 3-2 to build a sewage treatment plant at Highway 20 and River Forest Road.
Many in the community were unhappy with the decision, which would have required a significant increase in sewer fees.
Beatty also noted the site would take away the disc golf course.
“I personally do not want to build a new treatment facility off the highway and road into town for people to look at on a regular basis,” he said.
