Evansdale still undecided on sewer treatment plan

EVANSDALE – The contentious decision on how the city will deal with its outdated sewage plant is still up in the air, but officials are looking closer at the possibility of joining Waterloo’s operation.

Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said officials recently announced an estimated cost of $8.4 million if Evansdale were to send its waste to Waterloo for treatment and disposal. The city’s other options include making improvements to the current plant at 1212 River Forest Road, which is estimated at $10.9 million, or building a new site in Evansdale estimated at more than $14 million.

The existing plant at 1212 River Forest Road is in the flood plain and was unable to meet disinfection and nutrient reduction standards. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources gave the city until Nov. 1, 2023, to either replace its existing plant or find another alternative.

Waterloo officials have been eyeing a potential regionalized plant with neighboring towns. Waterloo’s plant on Easton Avenue is facing about $100 million in required upgrades in coming years.