EVANSDALE — Tammy Causevic held a stack of papers she told the Evansdale City Council were questionnaires signed by 134 residents.
Nearly all — 129, she said — favored doing the absolute minimum required when it came to complying with the requirements for their wastewater treatment plant.
“We’re all focusing on it being in a flood plain, but it’s not like it’s flooding every 10 years,” she said during Tuesday night’s meeting. “I would like to get a lot more answers as to why all of this is needed. I don’t think we need to have a pretty sewage department.”
Her comments were echoed by several others in the packed council chambers about recommendations put forth by McClure Engineering representatives on the options the city faces — options the people who spoke thought are all too expensive.
Those options, narrowed to three from seven a month ago, include upgrading the current plant for $7.4 million, upgrading it and complying with possible new DNR nutrient reduction requirements at $10.9 million, and building a new plant outside the flood plain at $13.8 million.
But resident Charles Beam said he read another document claiming Evansdale could comply with DNR’s current requirements, including E. coli disinfection and raising the plant’s access road higher than the 10-year flood level, for just $2.5 million.
“Let’s make it compliant, and then we’ve got 10 years to decide,” Beam said. “We’re spending money like it’s going out of style.”
Mark Atkins wanted to know why hooking into Waterloo’s plant, a process known as regionalization, was no longer an option.
“It’s a win-win for us and a win-win for Waterloo,” he said. “I think it needs to be looked at.”
But McClure, the mayor and council countered some of the information was incorrect.
“Two-point-five million is assuming the headworks (building) is good — and if they’re not good, we’re back to $7 million,” said Ward 4 council member Dick Dewater.
Mayor Doug Faas also reiterated he didn’t think Waterloo was ready to regionalize its plant for another decade.
“Waterloo’s not interested in regionalization — they’re interested in having everybody pump to them, and you pay what you pay,” he said. “The politics are not there at this time, and Waterloo does not have the resources.”
McClure representative Derick Anderson cautioned that a project in Clarion had been approved without nutrient reduction by the DNR, and the DNR had then been successfully sued by the Iowa Environmental Council. He also noted a DNR draft exists that would raise requirements for plants from the 10-year flood level to the 25- or 100-year level.
“These additional improvements need to be made. Yes, these requirements are not mandated today, but they’re being enacted,” Anderson said.
Ward 3 council member Steve Seible said that hadn’t been clear to him, and said McClure needed to ask the DNR specifically what Evansdale needed to do about its plant and which options could remain on the table. Anderson said he would draft a letter, and Faas said he’d send out another meeting notice when that was done.
“I’m really struggling with why this didn’t come up in other meetings,” he said. “Now, we’re getting told of the possibility that it won’t get approved.”
