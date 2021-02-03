Evansdale seeks candidates for Ward 4 vacancy

EVANSDALE – After serving 24 years on the Evansdale City Council, Dick Dewater presided over his first meeting as mayor.

Mayor Dewater was appointed mayor after former mayor Troy Beatty resigned in December.

The council voted to post Dewater’s vacant Ward 4 seat and see who is interested before appointing someone. The term would end Dec. 31, which is also when the mayor’s term is over. The council has 60 days from Beatty’s official resignation date of Jan. 27 to appoint someone. If no one is appointed, the city will hold a special election.

Also Tuedsay, Dottie Wear, director of the Evansdale Economic Development Corp. who also serves on the city’s hardship and grievance committee, suggested the council set up a voluntary liaison position between the city’s Water Works board and the council after reportedly contentious discussions in the past. Wear said she discovered Waterloo has a similar position and that it has been successful.

The council also voted to hire the former Evansdale wastewater foreman Chris Even, who is now manager of Iowa Municipal Solutions, to manage the wastewater treatment plant. The position is based on a month-to-month arrangement until the city makes a decision on a long-term operator.

