Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty to resign

EVANSDALE – Mayor Troy Beatty has announced his resignation as leader of the city.
In a mass email sent Friday afternoon, Beatty said he has taken a job in the private sector citing personal financial concerns. A date for his departure has not been set but “could be as soon as the end of the year.”
“I felt like the City is positioned to carry forward and the big projects are at a point I feel comfortable leaving,” the letter stated.
Beatty has formally accepted a position with Amazon Logistics in Atlanta.
Mayor Pro Tempore Dick Dewater will likely take over once Beatty has vacated his seat. Beatty told the Courier Friday afternoon the city will “communicate to residents their options once I actually vacate the position.”
Beatty acknowledged hardworking staff he has worked with in his time as mayor.
“They are not perfect, nor are any of us, but they do have good intentions,” the letter stated. "I have had many tough conversations with my Dept. Heads and we have not always agreed, but again it was in the best interest of change and accountability. They handled themselves professionally and I could not be prouder of their willingness to change.”
He went on to recap a challenging 2020: “In a world where COVID-19 was shutting things down, Evansdale really took that opportunity to launch forward in a big way. We could have found every reason to use that as a crutch, but the entire team was motivated to make a difference. I could not have moved the City forward without the help of a great City Staff.”
Beatty listed several of the city’s accomplishments during his time in office, including building trust with staff and contractors, a rehabilitation project of Lafayette Road, Eagles Landing development, action on the city’s pending wastewater treatment plant decision and the Lake Shore Place road project.
“I knew going into this that I would be a one-term Mayor. This experience has had a large negative impact financially on my family. I have said over the last few days, is that no one hands out awards for going bankrupt. If I were to stay in this job for another one year, that is where I would be. We downsized what we could, but it cannot encompass everything, and our savings account has taken a sharp decline during 2020. This sacrifice has been hard on my family and especially my children,” the letter stated.
