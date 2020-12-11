Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty to resign

EVANSDALE – Mayor Troy Beatty has announced his resignation as leader of the city.

In a mass email sent Friday afternoon, Beatty said he has taken a job in the private sector citing personal financial concerns. A date for his departure has not been set but “could be as soon as the end of the year.”

“I felt like the City is positioned to carry forward and the big projects are at a point I feel comfortable leaving,” the letter stated.

Beatty has formally accepted a position with Amazon Logistics in Atlanta.

Mayor Pro Tempore Dick Dewater will likely take over once Beatty has vacated his seat. Beatty told the Courier Friday afternoon the city will “communicate to residents their options once I actually vacate the position.”

Beatty acknowledged hardworking staff he has worked with in his time as mayor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are not perfect, nor are any of us, but they do have good intentions,” the letter stated. "I have had many tough conversations with my Dept. Heads and we have not always agreed, but again it was in the best interest of change and accountability. They handled themselves professionally and I could not be prouder of their willingness to change.”