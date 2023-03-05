Editor’s note: This column by Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska is part of the Courier’s annual Progress Edition.

In Evansdale, we believe it is great to be a part of the mission to grow the Cedar Valley. I was blown away when I recently attended a “Good Morning Cedar Valley” breakfast and saw more than 100 businesses in attendance. We heard from the mayors of the surrounding communities, how they are progressing and their desire to grow our communities. It’s exciting!

In Evansdale, we are making progress on several projects that the city has been working on for more than five years. We went out to bid for the rehabilitation of our wastewater treatment plant, and the City Council will be approving the final plans and specifications of the project and accepting the low bid on the project within the next few weeks.

We also have dusted off the plans for the Lafayette Road Reconstruction Project that will go out for bid in November, with groundbreaking as soon as the snow melts in spring 2024. We so appreciate the patience of our community as we finally move forward to complete these long-awaited projects.

The city has received multiple grants, and we are in the final planning stages for the River Road Water Trails boat access. The boat access will be a great addition to our community for kayakers, tubers, canoes and small fishing boats to have access to the Cedar River. Stay posted, we hope to start this project in 2023.

The city has completed the infrastructure for phase I of Eagles’ Landing, a 64-acre retail development property on the eastern edge of town. Phase I lots consist of 10 site-ready lots that are approximately 2 acres each. Eagles’ Landing will offer the possibility for a variety of retail stores, restaurants, business offices and hotels.

The city will be closing on two lots at the end of this month and working with another business on the purchase of three lots. It’s exciting to see the progress, considering the current economy.

Excitement is brewing as we will be breaking ground this spring on the Willow Run Dog Park. The Willow Run Dog Park Committee has been raising funds for this project for more than four years and has worked hand in hand with our Parks and Recreation Department to see this project through.

The city received a grant from Black Hawk Gaming to help both Evansdale and Elk Run Heights make Willow Run Dog Park a reality. Follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064466813200 to see more details on the construction progress, rules and regulations and the date of the grand opening.

This project is also part of the Bunger Park (Lafayette Road) and Mayor’s Park (McCoy Road) combination nature trails project that you will want to get out and experience this spring. A special thank you to our sister city, Elk Run Heights, for its vision on making the parks active again and working with us every step of the way.

As a city, we continue to focus on improving our quality of life for our residents by focusing on updates to our park system, our waste water treatment plant and reconstruction of our roadways. At times it is a slow process, but be assured that we try every day to pave the way for new projects.

