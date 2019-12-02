{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- An Evansdale man who was involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Waterloo has died.

Mark Steven Knief, 64, died Thursday night at an area hospital, according to Waterloo police.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Street near the Vinton Street intersection.

Knief was traveling east in a Ford Escape and collided with the back of a Lincoln MKX driven by 23-year-old Jorge Christanio Bustillos of Waterloo, which was slowing down for traffic and a red light, according to the accident report.

Emergency crews found Knief unconscious in his vehicle, and it appeared he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the report states.

Bustillos suffered a laceration to his head.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took both drivers to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
6
0

Tags

Load comments