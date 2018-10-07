EVANSDALE —- Services are Monday for an Evansdale man who died while working on a sump pump at his home last week.
The fatal accident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday following days of heavy rain and record precipitation the day before.
Exactly how the accident happened wasn’t clear, but authorities were called to 144 Miner Drive after Jeff Ersland, 64, became trapped in a narrow, flooded tube in the ground outside his home, according to Evansdale police.
Police arrived and found Ersland headfirst in the tube —- which was about 18-inches in diameter and 6 feet deep — and officers and a passerby pulled him out and began CPR until Evansdale firefighters and medics arrived.
Ersland was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Visitation is today at Locke Funeral Home with services Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.