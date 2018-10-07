Try 1 month for 99¢
An Evansdale man died in an accident outside his Miner Drive home on Oct. 2, 2018.

 JEFF REINITZ

EVANSDALE —- Services are Monday for an Evansdale man who died while working on a sump pump at his home last week.

The fatal accident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday following days of heavy rain and record precipitation the day before.

Exactly how the accident happened wasn’t clear, but authorities were called to 144 Miner Drive after Jeff Ersland, 64, became trapped in a narrow, flooded tube in the ground outside his home, according to Evansdale police.

Jeff Ersland

Jeff Ersland

Police arrived and found Ersland headfirst in the tube —- which was about 18-inches in diameter and 6 feet deep — and officers and a passerby pulled him out and began CPR until Evansdale firefighters and medics arrived.

Ersland was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Visitation is today at Locke Funeral Home with services Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

