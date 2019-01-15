EVANSDALE – Authorities have confirmed that an Evansdale man who was pulled from a burning home Tuesday morning has died.
Fire officials identified the deceased as 30-year-old Albert Schmitt of Evansdale.
Schmitt was pronounced dead at a local hospital after firefighters removed him from 429 Morrell Ave. early Tuesday.
Firefighters found Schmitt unconscious in the single-story home and pulled him from the burning house, said Evansdale Fire Chief Ryan Phillips.
“We pulled him out, took him to the ambulance,” Phillips said.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the State Fire Marshal Division is investigating.
Phillips said the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen, which is located toward the back of the residence. It wasn't clear if the home was equipped with functioning smoke alarms.
A neighbor smelled smoke at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, went outside to investigate, noticed the fire and called 911.
When police and firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the back of the house.
Crews were told there could be someone inside, and there was a pickup truck parked in the driveway, so a team of firefighters entered.
“They went right in and started doing their search right away and grabbed him out,” Phillips said.
Schmitt was found in the living room, and no one else was home, Phillips said.
Extra firefighters arrived from Gilbertville and Raymond to assist, and the flames broke through the home’s roof before it was extinguished.
Property records indicate the home was owned by Schmitt’s parents, Steven and Linda Schmitt. Steven died in 2003, and Linda died in 2017, according to Courier archives. Albert Schmitt had been appointed executor of the estate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.