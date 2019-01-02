Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art Evansdale fire

EVANSDALE -- Evansdale police and fire officials are investigating a house fire on Morris Avenue Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at a home near Morris and Marshall avenues.

Fire crews from Raymond and Gilbertville assisted.

We will be updating this story.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments