EVANSDALE — The city of Evansdale is now accepting applications from residents for the exemption from garbage collection fees. Approved applications are good for one year, unless income or number of persons in the household has changed.
Application deadline is Jan. 10.
To request an application form or for income guidelines, call 232-6683 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The application can be returned by mail or delivered in person to the Evansdale City Hall, 123 N. Evans Road, Evansdale, IA 50707, before the deadline stated above.
The name of the person on the application for the exemption must be the same as the person who signed the contract with the Evansdale Water Works for water, sewer and garbage services.
