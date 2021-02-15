 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evansdale council to further debate wastewater treatment plant options
0 comments
alert top story

Evansdale council to further debate wastewater treatment plant options

{{featured_button_text}}
Evansdale Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Evansdale Wastewater Treatment Plant in Deerwood Park needs to be upgraded or moved out of the floodway to meet new Iowa Department of Natural Resources permit requirements.

 TIM JAMISON

EVANSDALE – The long-awaited decision on how the city will move forward its failing wastewater treatment plant will again be debated by council members at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Evansdale City Hall.

Recent discussions have veered toward the possibility of connecting to Waterloo’s wastewater plant under the direction of Mayor Dick Dewater, but the council wants more answers about the arrangement. City Council members will set a date for an onsite virtual tour of Waterloo’s plant at Tuesday’s meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Council members also will participate in a workshop on the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. They plan to set March 2 as the max levy public hearing date.

In other business, the council will:

  • Appoint Gene Walker as mayor pro tem.
  • Hear an update on the Eagles Landing development from Chris Fischels, who was hired to help with commercial development in the TIF
  • district.
  • Request to hire Bolton & Menk for a sump pump project at the Community Response Center for $10,900.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Dick Dewater to fill in as Evansdale mayor
Local News

Dick Dewater to fill in as Evansdale mayor

  • Updated

Dewater resigned from his seat as Ward 4 councilman and mayor pro-tem. He will complete Beatty’s term in office ending Dec. 31. The council will discuss the Ward 4 vacancy at the upcoming City Council meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News