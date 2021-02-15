Evansdale council to further debate wastewater treatment plant options

EVANSDALE – The long-awaited decision on how the city will move forward its failing wastewater treatment plant will again be debated by council members at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Evansdale City Hall.

Recent discussions have veered toward the possibility of connecting to Waterloo’s wastewater plant under the direction of Mayor Dick Dewater, but the council wants more answers about the arrangement. City Council members will set a date for an onsite virtual tour of Waterloo’s plant at Tuesday’s meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council members also will participate in a workshop on the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. They plan to set March 2 as the max levy public hearing date.

In other business, the council will:

Appoint Gene Walker as mayor pro tem.

Hear an update on the Eagles Landing development from Chris Fischels, who was hired to help with commercial development in the TIF

district.

Request to hire Bolton & Menk for a sump pump project at the Community Response Center for $10,900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.