Evansdale closes playgrounds due to COVID-19

EVANSDALE — The city of Evansdale is closing its playground areas and play structures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While city parks will remain open, the playground areas are off limits as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

The skate park will remain open only if social distancing is practiced and gatherings remain below 10 people. The city indicated violations of that guidance could result in a temporary closure of the skate park.

Mayor Troy Beatty and Park Board Chairman Tom Nichols said the playgrounds and equipment are difficult to sanitize and keep sanitized following any usage.

The decision is similar those made by several other Iowa communities and is supported fully by Black Hawk County Health Department officials. The closures will remain in place until further notice.

Evansdale Deerwood Campground and parks are open for the 2020 season, but public restrooms and water fountains will remain turned off and closed until further notice. The campgrounds will be restricted to campers that have their own water and waste hook-ups.

Any campers that require those services will be denied access until further notice due to public facilities being closed.

