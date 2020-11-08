Evansdale City Council moves forward with Lake Shore Place reconstruction project

EVANSDALE – The city is moving forward with a reconstruction project to redirect storm water drainage to Meyer’s Lake.
Final plans for the Lake Shore Place cul-de-sac reconstruction project were approved at Evansdale’s City Council meeting that was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday night because of the presidential election. The city also held a public hearing on the project, with no issues brought up from residents.
The project will cost an estimated $98,000 and includes installation of two storm sewer intakes and pipe to provide drainage at the cul-de-sac on Lake Shore Place.
Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said the project has been in the works for about two years and began with an estimated cost of $250,000.
“I worked with engineers and we found a new way to accomplish [the project] and cut the cost in half and make the project more feasible,” he said.
The council set a bid letting for the project for 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at City Hall.
Rain sometimes causes water to sit in the cul-de-sac and eventually freeze, which destroys the concrete. Pavement will be replaced to drain to intakes. Five residential homes are located on the cul-de-sac.
A portion of the work is on private property, which means a perpetual construction easement is required from each affected party allowing the city to perform the work and maintain access in the future. Repair of storm sewers will be done at 1109 and 1111 Lake Shore Place.
Construction is set to begin March 1, with a possible late start date of April 1. The contractor must work continuously for 21 days until completion. The city hired Shive-Hattery Inc. Architecture & Engineering of Cedar Rapids to prepare final plans and specifications and advertise for bids.
