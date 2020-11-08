Evansdale City Council moves forward with Lake Shore Place reconstruction project

EVANSDALE – The city is moving forward with a reconstruction project to redirect storm water drainage to Meyer’s Lake.

Final plans for the Lake Shore Place cul-de-sac reconstruction project were approved at Evansdale’s City Council meeting that was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday night because of the presidential election. The city also held a public hearing on the project, with no issues brought up from residents.

The project will cost an estimated $98,000 and includes installation of two storm sewer intakes and pipe to provide drainage at the cul-de-sac on Lake Shore Place.

Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said the project has been in the works for about two years and began with an estimated cost of $250,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I worked with engineers and we found a new way to accomplish [the project] and cut the cost in half and make the project more feasible,” he said.

The council set a bid letting for the project for 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at City Hall.

Rain sometimes causes water to sit in the cul-de-sac and eventually freeze, which destroys the concrete. Pavement will be replaced to drain to intakes. Five residential homes are located on the cul-de-sac.