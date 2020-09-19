× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – The city of Evansdale has agreed to purchase 64 acres of property in hopes of attracting new businesses to the area.

The $2 million deal is part of an urban renewal plan intended to spur commercial development in the existing East Heights TIF district which does not have a sunset clause for expiration.

When completed, the area will be able to support infrastructure improvements needed in neighborhoods in its defined boundary, according to Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty.

“This future growth will help our community have a lower cost of living for years to come,” he said.

Total borrowing for the project is $4.5 million, which include phase one of road and infrastructure improvements to make shovel‑ready lots.

“Our goal is to get enough added taxable evaluation to pay the bond payments when they begin in four to five years,” Beatty said.

The area is already getting a boost with the new Burger King that has begun construction at the intersection of Doris and Evansdale drives.