A worker walks across a levee overlooking the flood swollen Cedar River, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An elaborate system of temporary floodwalls largely protected Cedar Rapids homes and businesses Tuesday as the river that runs through the city reached its second-highest peak ever. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Steve Wilhelm talks about the flood of 2008 as he stands in front of his home, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents of Cedar Rapids are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cory Harrison, left, and Josh Jensen climb over a flood wall after helping a friend with a business flooded by the Cedar River, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Officials in Cedar Rapids say their elaborate system of temporary floodwalls is successfully protecting thousands of homes and businesses from floodwaters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A worker sits on top of a row of sandbags in front of a local business, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Steve Wilhelm talks about the flood of 2008 as he stands in front of his home, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents of Cedar Rapids are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kevin Townsend, left, and Clint Van Schepen, both of U.S. Geological Survey, measure the water level of the Cedar River, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A city spokeswoman says about half of the homes and businesses in an area of Cedar Rapids expected to see flooding have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Josh Jensen rides a raft through flood waters from the Cedar River after helping a friend with a flood damaged business, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Officials in Cedar Rapids say their elaborate system of temporary floodwalls is successfully protecting thousands of homes and businesses from floodwaters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Clint Van Schepen, of U.S. Geological Survey, measures stream flow of the Cedar River, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A city spokeswoman says about half of the homes and businesses in an area of Cedar Rapids expected to see flooding have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Sandbags are piled in front of a window of a local business, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A worker walks across a levee near the Cedar River, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents are waiting anxiously as the quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michael Richards moves pieces of wood to the roof of his building, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents of Cedar Rapids are waiting anxiously as the quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Lorri Mehmen, center, hugs volunteer Doreen Steil, left, her sons former kindergarten teacher outside her sons home as volunteers help remove sandbags from around her sons house on Longview Street as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Lorri Mehmen pauses as she talks about the damage to her sons home as volunteers remove sandbags on Longview Street as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Orchard Hill Elementary School Principal Andrea Christopher, center, tosses a used sandbag into a pile as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Chad Murley (orange shirt) and Aaron Foster get a ride from WeatherNation TV’s Ben McMillan, left, and Dan Holven to check on Murley’s parents’ house in the North Cedar neighborhood of Cedar Falls on Sept. 24.
City crews clean up sand used to bolster flood barriers on the West Park Avenue Bridge in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
Brandon Pollock
City crews clean up sand used to bolster flood barriers on the West Park Avenue Bridge in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
A worker walks across a levee overlooking the flood swollen Cedar River, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An elaborate system of temporary floodwalls largely protected Cedar Rapids homes and businesses Tuesday as the river that runs through the city reached its second-highest peak ever. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Steve Wilhelm talks about the flood of 2008 as he stands in front of his home, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents of Cedar Rapids are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Cory Harrison, left, and Josh Jensen climb over a flood wall after helping a friend with a business flooded by the Cedar River, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Officials in Cedar Rapids say their elaborate system of temporary floodwalls is successfully protecting thousands of homes and businesses from floodwaters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A worker sits on top of a row of sandbags in front of a local business, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Steve Wilhelm talks about the flood of 2008 as he stands in front of his home, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents of Cedar Rapids are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Kevin Townsend, left, and Clint Van Schepen, both of U.S. Geological Survey, measure the water level of the Cedar River, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A city spokeswoman says about half of the homes and businesses in an area of Cedar Rapids expected to see flooding have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Josh Jensen rides a raft through flood waters from the Cedar River after helping a friend with a flood damaged business, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Officials in Cedar Rapids say their elaborate system of temporary floodwalls is successfully protecting thousands of homes and businesses from floodwaters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Clint Van Schepen, of U.S. Geological Survey, measures stream flow of the Cedar River, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A city spokeswoman says about half of the homes and businesses in an area of Cedar Rapids expected to see flooding have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP PHOTO
Sandbags are piled in front of a window of a local business, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents are waiting anxiously as a quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A worker walks across a levee near the Cedar River, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents are waiting anxiously as the quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michael Richards moves pieces of wood to the roof of his building, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Residents of Cedar Rapids are waiting anxiously as the quickly rising Cedar River threatens to inundate their city with devastating floodwaters for the second time in eight years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor
McKenna Gleason tosses a sandbag into a pile as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Brady Hoth, center left, a Cedar Falls sophomore passes a sandbag down the line as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
North Cedar Elementary School Principal Jen Hartman dispatches flood cleanup volunteers in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Volunteers remove sandbags from a house on Longview Street as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Workers with the City of Cedar Falls work on repairing the shoulder of Center Street after flood water erosion Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Lorri Mehmen, center, hugs volunteer Doreen Steil, left, her sons former kindergarten teacher outside her sons home as volunteers help remove sandbags from around her sons house on Longview Street as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
North Cedar Elementary School Principal Jen Hartman dispatches flood cleanup volunteers in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Workers with the City of Cedar Falls work on repairing the shoulder of Center Street after flood water erosion Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Taya Love halls wet carpet to a dump site as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Lorri Mehmen pauses as she talks about the damage to her sons home as volunteers remove sandbags on Longview Street as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
The playground at North Cedar Elementary School partly underwater in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Flood waters have receded about three feet at the North Cedar Elementary School playground in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Brady Hoth, left, hands off a sandbag to Doreen Steil as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY PHOTOS, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Cedar Falls students and staff remove sandbags around a house on Longview Street in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
The playground at North Cedar Elementary School partly underwater in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Orchard Hill Elementary School Principal Andrea Christopher, center, tosses a used sandbag into a pile as flood cleanup begins in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
North Cedar Elementary School Principal Jen Hartman dispatches flood cleanup volunteers in northern Cedar Falls Monday morning
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Cedar Falls students and staff work to remove the sandbags around a house on Longview Street at the flood water recedes in the North Cedar neighborhood Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Rod Boshart
Gov. Terry Branstad holds a flood-assistance briefing Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center at the Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Johnston.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Floodwaters had receded by about 3 feet around a playground in the North Cedar area of northern Cedar Falls Monday morning.
TIFFANY RUSHING photos, Courier Staff Photographer A man walks through flood waters on Center Street on Sunday in Cedar Falls.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Flood waters on 14th Avenue close streets and businesses in Gilbertville Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Gilbertville, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
A motorist sits on Washburn Road behind flood waters Sunday in Washburn.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
A cat sits at the edge of flood waters on Cedar Street Sunday in Cedar Falls.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
This is the Cedar River just east of Gateway Park in Cedar Falls Sunday.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Residents of Gilbertville take a closer look at the flood waters on 14th Avenue on Sunday in Gilbertville.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
This shows the flood waters on 14th Avenue Sunday in Gilbertville.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
A motorist turns around in flood waters on Center Street Sunday in Cedar Falls.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
The Cedar River flood waters begin to recede in Gateway Park Sunday in Cedar Falls.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
A grain bin sits in the background as flood waters surround it on 14th Avenue Sunday in Gilbertville.
Brandon Pollock
The roof of a car is barely visible amid floodwaters from the Cedar River in the North Cedar neighborhood of Cedar Falls on Sept. 24.
Brandon Pollock
Sightseers check out flooding on the Cedar River in Waterloo on Sept. 24, 2016.
Brandon Pollock
Flood water from the Cedar River flows through Longview Street in the North Cedar neighborhood of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016.
Brandon Pollock
Chad Murley (orange shirt) and Aaron Foster get a ride from WeatherNation TV’s Ben McMillan, left, and Dan Holven to check on Murley’s parents’ house in the North Cedar neighborhood of Cedar Falls on Sept. 24.
Brandon Pollock
The tops of mailboxes barely break the surface of flood waters from the Cedar River in the North Cedar neighborhood of Cedar Falls on Sept. 24.
Brandon Pollock
Flood waters from the Cedar River rise through the North Cedar neighborhood of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016.
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Waterloo authorities help a family evacuate flood waters on East Shaulis Road Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRIAN POWERS, DES MOINES REGISTER
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, right, and state Sen. Amanda Ragan, left, look at a photo of flooding at Clarksville.