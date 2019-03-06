EVANSDALE — As Steve Seible spoke against his city raising the tax rate by more than 22 percent, he was backed by applause from the packed council chambers.
“Let’s be fiscally responsible,” he implored his fellow Evansdale City Council members Tuesday night. “I will not vote for this budget.”
But when it came time to vote on the fiscal year 2020 budget, which goes into effect July 1, Seible was the lone dissenter.
The council agreed the city needed a big boost in funds on a vote of 4-1, despite a contentious public hearing.
The vote will raise the city’s portion of the tax rate from $8.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $9.71, boosting Evansdale’s overall property tax collection by $220,000 to keep from having to lay off essential personnel like police officers, said Mayor Doug Faas.
“Here’s what you get for the dollars you pay: 24-hour police protection, 24-hour fire protection,” Faas said, running through a list of city services and noting employee benefits were a big chunk of the city’s budget. “I think you’re getting a pretty good deal.”
Ward 4 council member Dick Dewater agreed, comparing the tax rate with other household expenses.
“I have a thousand dollar tax bill. I pay more for my cell phone,” he said. “For fire protection, police protection, streets — it sounds like a pretty good deal to me.”
Several in the audience disagreed.
“My concern overall is this seems to be one of the larger jumps,” said Justin Smock, a firefighter. “What is being done to make sure we manage this so that it isn’t as large of a jump in the future?”
Faas noted the city could put off reconstructing Lafayette Road, and said the city has set up four escrow accounts to put money into and use during lean times.
“We are trying to plan for the future as best we can with limited resources,” Faas said.
Resident Mark Atkins complained the tax rate has gone up before, but he hasn’t seen any benefits or service increases.
“Other people’s tax dollars go to improvements. The Heights hasn’t gotten crap,” said Atkins. “There’s been no improvements in the Fourth Ward. People want our share of stuff too.”
Chad Deutsch, a former mayor of Evansdale himself, said he knew Faas and the council were tied to the “whipping post,” but pointed out a lot of older adults chose to live in Evansdale because they can’t afford high taxes.
“You should consider the people on fixed incomes — they don’t get 3 percent raises,” Deutsch said, noting the fact city employee salary increases were included in the 2020 budget. “They might not even have proper diets, their prescriptions keep getting higher. ... Parks are great. Diets are better. (Older adults) can’t get lost in the margins.”
“You’re getting raises, but we pay it,” said Amy Deutsch.
Faas defended his budget process, noting the city looked at dipping into reserves as well as cutting two positions, likely “in public safety,” to stay at the $8.10 rate.
“But then, what is that measure of safety to me?” Faas asked. “The reality is, costs go up in everything. We have to be able to pay for this, or we have to cut employees.”
Ward 2 council member Gene Walker said he was one of those on a fixed income, too.
“Do I want my taxes to go up $300? No,” he said. “But I can’t move anywhere else and have the same quality of life as I do here.”
A residential property owner will see the city’s share of their tax bill jump more than 22 percent, while commercial and industrial property owners will see the city tax bill grow nearly 20 percent.
