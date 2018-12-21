EVANSDALE — While many are preparing for a traditional holiday dinner this Christmas, few are expecting as many guests as the Cummings family.
For four years, Rita Cummings, her family members and dozens of volunteers have organized a free Christmas dinner for the community, and they are expecting to serve up to 250.
The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day at the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, vegetables and a variety of desserts.
Rita Cummings, 83, used to run Red’s Diner in Evansdale and would utilize the restaurant to feed people in need on Christmas Day. Since the diner’s closing, the meal has been moved to the AMVETS hall.
The move was a logical one as members of the Cummings family have strong ties to the AMVETS.
“I am a lifetime member of the auxiliary,” Cummings said. “And all my kids are involved.”
Additionally, the family takes meals to the firefighters at the Nevada Street station on the holiday.
“It’s a lot of work,” Rita Cummings said of the dinner. “Especially since you don’t know exactly how many you are cooking for. But we always have plenty of food. We’ve never run out.”
“But if you want the good salads and desserts, you gotta come early,” said Ron Cummings, Rita’s son.
Much of the food is donated and all of the desserts are baked by volunteers.
“We get people who come from all over,” Rita Cummings said. “We’re like one big family. We have a lot of fun.”
Ron Cummings is heavily involved in helping to organize the Christmas dinner.
“You see how many people don’t have family to celebrate with,” he said. “This is somewhere they can go to get a good meal and be with people. We are always looking for more to join.”
Rita Cummings said they are still looking for donations for this year’s dinner.
“We could use another four or five turkeys,” she said.
“We just want people to know they are welcome,” Rita Cummings said. “It’s a fun day and people really enjoy it. And a lot of them come back each year.”
For more information on making a donation or volunteering for the Christmas dinner, call Rita Cummings at 234-2631.
