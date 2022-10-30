Evansdale AMVETS host steak fry

EVANSDALE — Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will be starting up steak suppers again beginning Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The post is located at 706 Colleen Ave.
Those with questions should call the club Monday through Friday after 3 p.m. at (319) 234-9688.
