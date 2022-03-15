 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Estates, income tax, gardening topics of Bremer County Extension programs

isu extension logo

WAVERLY -- Bremer County Extension will offer a series of programs this spring.

Topics include: "Evaluating Your Estate Plan," 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 16, Waverly Civic Center; "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance," 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 22, Extension Office, Tripoli; "Fruit Tree Planting, Pruning and Care," 5 p.m. March 24, Waverly Community Sharing Garden Orchard; "Growing and Enjoying Your Garden," 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to p.m. March 31, Sumner Library, Sumner: "Private Pesticide Training," 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 5.

