eScooter launch scheduled for Tuesday in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A new electronic scooter sharing program will hit the streets next week with ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
The event will be 4 p.m. in the Courtyard Marriott parking lot, 250 Westfield Ave., and officials with Bird, the vendor, will be on hand to demonstrate.
The e-scooter share program will include a fleet of 150 vehicles in the downtown and surrounding area. During the Tuesday event, residents can preview and test drive 15 scooters.
The full fleet of custom scooters will arrive later this summer.
Approximately 10 stations will be operational by Tuesday, according to city officials.
The scooters can be rented through the Bird app, which is free. It allows riders to unlock the scooter for $1, with a per minute charge for each use averaging $5.
