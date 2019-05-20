{{featured_button_text}}
Five people escaped serious injury when this vehicle overturned in a crash near Stanley on Friday afternoon.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF

STANLEY --- A driver and four other passengers escaped serious injury in this rollover crash Friday in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the 911 call was received about 2:P45p.m. in the 1000 block of L Avenue, just north of Stanley.

Deputies said Cheyenne K. Haugland, 18, of Sumner, was southbound on L Avenue initiating a curve, when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled into the ditch. All five occupants, including an infant child, sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mercy Emergency, Oelwein.

Damage to the 2001 Ford Escape was considered a total loss. Haugland was cited for failure to maintain control, a simple misdemeanor.

