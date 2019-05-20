STANLEY --- A driver and four other passengers escaped serious injury in this rollover crash Friday in Fayette County.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the 911 call was received about 2:P45p.m. in the 1000 block of L Avenue, just north of Stanley.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputies said Cheyenne K. Haugland, 18, of Sumner, was southbound on L Avenue initiating a curve, when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled into the ditch. All five occupants, including an infant child, sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mercy Emergency, Oelwein.
Damage to the 2001 Ford Escape was considered a total loss. Haugland was cited for failure to maintain control, a simple misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.