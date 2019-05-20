{{featured_button_text}}
Five people escaped serious injury when this vehicle overturned in a crash near Stanley on Friday afternoon.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF

STANLEY --- A driver and four other passengers escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Friday in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the 911 call was received about 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of L Avenue, just north of Stanley.

Deputies said Cheyenne K. Haugland, 18, of Sumner, was southbound on L Avenue initiating a curve, when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

All five occupants, including an infant child, sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to MercyOne-Oelwein.

Damage to the 2001 Ford Escape was considered a total loss.

Haugland was cited for failure to maintain control, a simple misdemeanor.

