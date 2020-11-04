Ernst rides GOP’s ‘tsunami’ back to Senate

“We are all Americans, and there is much more that unites us than divides us,” she added. “The challenges that we face — whether it’s from COVID to the economic recovery that is yet ahead of us — they are too great for any of us to do alone.”

“In a way, she won this by wrapping her arms tightly around Donald Trump and that certainly helped her,” Drake University political science professor Dennis Goldford said of Ernst’s win over Greenfield.

“I don’t know if Republicans overperformed, but they may have performed to their full strength, while Democrats currently underperformed,” Goldford noted. “Ernst didn’t win going away. Anytime you win with less than 55 percent of the vote, it really was a competitive election.”

Goldford said Iowa moved from being a “purple state with a red hue” to an increasingly red state that favors Republicans. Having two Republicans in the U.S. Senate gives Iowa some political clout, but winning re-election doesn’t automatically elevate Ernst’s stature on the national stage. A narrow Senate margin does boost the importance of individual members, Goldford noted.