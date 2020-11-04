Ernst rides GOP’s ‘tsunami’ back to Senate

DES MOINES — Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst cashed in on President Donald Trump’s red-wave “tsunami” across Iowa Tuesday and likely boosted her political stock in the nation’s capital.
Ernst, 50, a first-term senator from Red Oak, won re-election to a new six-year term by capturing all but eight of Iowa’s 99 counties and 51.8 percent of Tuesday’s record turnout to fend off a challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield, who finished at 45.2 percent.
“Iowa is a red state,” declared Ernst ally Gov. Kim Reynolds at a victory celebration.
The raspy-voiced senator thanked her supporters, pledged to work for all Iowans and called on Americans to work to heal the nation’s “wounds” of partisan division.
“We did it six years ago; we did it again,” said Ernst. “Six years ago on election night many of you asked what was my favorite part of the campaign and I told you that winning actually felt pretty darn good, and tonight it does feel even better so thank you.”
Ernst emerged victorious in a bruising, expensive and hotly contested race with national implications. In her acceptance speech, she addressed the political polarization by telling Iowans “this has been a very difficult year and a very challenging election for all of us. People on both sides feel divided. Emotions and those wounds are very, very raw. But the election is over, and it’s time to start the healing. We need to turn down the rhetoric and start listening once again.
“We are all Americans, and there is much more that unites us than divides us,” she added. “The challenges that we face — whether it’s from COVID to the economic recovery that is yet ahead of us — they are too great for any of us to do alone.”
Support Local Journalism
“In a way, she won this by wrapping her arms tightly around Donald Trump and that certainly helped her,” Drake University political science professor Dennis Goldford said of Ernst’s win over Greenfield.
“I don’t know if Republicans overperformed, but they may have performed to their full strength, while Democrats currently underperformed,” Goldford noted. “Ernst didn’t win going away. Anytime you win with less than 55 percent of the vote, it really was a competitive election.”
Goldford said Iowa moved from being a “purple state with a red hue” to an increasingly red state that favors Republicans. Having two Republicans in the U.S. Senate gives Iowa some political clout, but winning re-election doesn’t automatically elevate Ernst’s stature on the national stage. A narrow Senate margin does boost the importance of individual members, Goldford noted.
“If the Republican majority is reduced, then it would mean that any individual Republican might have a bit more leverage for any close votes,” said University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle. “Then again, unless there’s another close vote on something like another Supreme Court vacancy, it might not matter as we may be stuck with gridlock again.”
University of Northern Iowa political scientist Chris Larimer said he expected Ernst’s role within the party “will continue to increase, and that may be reflected in new committee assignments or leadership roles on current committees.”
Des Moines Democrat Kevin McCarthy, a former Iowa House majority leader, told a radio audience Wednesday that Republicans tapped into economic angst among Iowans, especially in rural areas and former Democratic strongholds, and that translated into victories up and down the ballot in the “tsunami that was the Trump victory last night.”
“Iowa currently is a tough place to be a Democrat,” he said. “Iowa right now is a red state. It is not a purple state. Right now it’s a red state and the Republicans deserve credit.”
In her concession speech late Tuesday, Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman making her first bid for statewide elective office, thanked her supporters, staff, volunteers and contributors for helping her wage a strong campaign.
“I hope you’re all proud of what we accomplished. I know I certainly am,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.