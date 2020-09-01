Ernst, in rural Waterloo, says Senate race will be expensive, close

Ernst spoke extensively about the Renewable Fuel Standard and the small refinery waivers given by the Environmental Protection Agency that have bedeviled corn growers who supply grain to ethanol plants.

She said she is hopeful a favorable decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on the matter will be replicated nationwide, saying she was grateful the Trump administration has chosen not to appeal that decision.

"It has to happen," she said of ending the waivers. "This is like a no-brainer for those of us in farm country, is that the oil refineries are trying to find a way around the RFS."

Charles and Wilda Albrecht of Readlyn, who attended Monday's event, said they supported Ernst in 2014 and would be supporting her again this year, saying she was "extremely awesome."

"I truly believe this election is very important," Charles Albrecht said. "If the election goes the wrong way, I'm afraid it'll be doom and gloom."

Ernst was introduced by state Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican running for the U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Both candidates and their staff wore masks, but most attendees at Monday's event did not.

"Ag policy is very important right now to the state of Iowa," Hinson said after the event. "We've had some challenges, and so I wanted to get out and speak to people, have conversations with people, and let them know what I stood for."

