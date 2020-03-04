Ernst, Grassley staffers to hold 'traveling office hours' in NE Iowa

WATERLOO -- The offices of the two U.S. senators serving Iowa announced they will send staff around Northeast Iowa next week for "traveling office hours" for those seeking help with agricultural-specific matters related to federal policy.

The offices of Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst announced Wednesday they would be sending staff members to select counties. The senators themselves would not appear.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Staff members will appear at the following times and places:

Charles City: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Room 108 of North Iowa Area Community College, 203 Brantingham St.





Eldora: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Community Room of the Eldora Public Library, 1202 10th St.





Waterloo: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Black Hawk County Farm Bureau Office, 3315 W. Fourth St.





Manchester: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Delaware County Farm Bureau Office, 115 E. Delaware St.





Fayette: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Fayette County Farm Bureau Office, 107 E. State St.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.