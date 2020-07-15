Ernst campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul
0 comments
breaking top story

Ernst campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joni Ernst mug NEW 020120

Joni Ernst

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio Renee Bouchard

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst’s U.S. Senate re-election campaign reported Tuesday raising $3.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

Ernst’s campaign also reported finishing the period with more than $9.1 million in its campaign account, which it said was the largest publicly available cash-on-hand total of any Iowa candidate in recent history.

Ernst is finishing her first, six-year term in the U.S. Senate. She faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the November election.

“Team Joni is energized by the grassroots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said in a statement.

Greenfield’s campaign previously reported raising more than $6 million during the same period.

All figures are according to the campaigns, because neither has officially filed its fundraising report for the three-month reporting period, which covers April through June. The filing deadline is Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News