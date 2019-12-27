Fourteenth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — Erin Schildroth has a knack for fundraising. She’s put her gift to work for her career and her community.
“I think so many people now are moving to bigger cities that it takes the hand of so many, especially in small towns, to band together. ... There’s always a need,” she said.
Originally from Lake City, Schildroth was happy to return to a small community like her hometown when she began her role as community outreach and volunteer coordinator at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
Her duties include fundraising for the annual campaign at the hospital and putting on fundraising events throughout the year, including the Fall Fling and the Gala.
“We continue to see those grow,” she said.
The gala this year broke a record by raising $69,000. The Fall Fling raised about $20,000. With other events throughout the year, Schildroth has helped to raise more than $180,000 for the annual campaign to purchase new surgical and lab equipment for the hospital.
As coordinator of the hospital’s more than 50 volunteers, she has expanded their impact by establishing a new “patient visitor” program and a knitting project that provides handmade lap blankets for extended care patients. She also rallied the skills of hospital volunteers and skilled seamstresses within Grundy County for annual Angel Gown sewing days, which provide obstetric floors at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and UnityPoint-Marshalltown with hand-sewn gowns used by families for burial of infants who die.
About a year ago she began to lead the patient experience team at the hospital.
“That’s been really rewarding. I’ve been at the hospital now for 10 years, so just the ability to grow my skill set and go into another avenue at the hospital has been really wonderful,” Schildroth said.
Schildroth also serves as a leader in her community of Reinbeck. She launched the Grundy County chapter of 100 Women Who Care in November 2017. The group includes women from Grundy County who join forces three times each year to determine a deserving project for members’ individual gifts of $100. The group boasts more than 70 members and has raised more than $30,000 to benefit a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the Center Theatre, the Reinbeck American Legion Post No. 242, and a preschool playground resurfacing project.
She also initiated a project for a new playground in the community’s Elmwood Park. The playground equipment is more than 30 years old, and it’s the only playground in town, she said. She wrote grant requests, sought funds from local businesses and met the project goal faster than anticipated.
“This project started as an idea Erin had,” said Julie Wilkerson, who nominated Schildroth for The Courier’s 20 Under 40 Award. “Erin’s charge in leadership has made a difference in our community, and thanks to her hard work and determination the city will be receiving ADA compliant playground equipment for its young citizens.”
The playground is slated to begin construction in the fall.
She’s also vice president of the Leaders of Iowa’s Health Care Volunteers organization and the lay leader at the United Methodist Church in Reinbeck. She is a past member of the Reinbeck Economic Development Board.
“With a heart for her rural community and a deep understanding of the role that philanthropy can play to improve communities, Erin demonstrates hard work, compassion and a vision,” said her co-worker, Keely Harken, who also nominated her for the award.
Schildroth is married to Tyler Schildroth, who farms near Reinbeck, and mother to two children, Eme, 5, and Logan, 3.
“I know I can’t do everything, but what is it that I can do that can be the most impactful for the communities,” Schildroth said.
