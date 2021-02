HUDSON -- Judd Saul, founder of Equipping The Persecuted, discuss his ministry serving persecuting Christians in Nigeria at 6 p.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, 450 Thelma St., Hudson.

The event is free of charge and there will be a pie fellowship following the event.

For more information on the ministry, go to http://www.EquippingThePersecuted.org

