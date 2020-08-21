Equipment removal from Waterloo Post Office sparks Saturday protest

“I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election,” his statement reads.

Whether the mail-sorting machine removed in Waterloo will be reinstated remains unclear. The sorter, capable of handling 35,000 pieces of mail an hour, is one of six machines in Waterloo used to sort letter-sized mail and is part of the process carriers use to gather mail before hitting the streets, Karol said. The other five remain in operation, as well as other types of sorting machines and equipment.

Broader change

In an interview with The Courier on Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley said he was not aware of a machine being removed in Waterloo or of Karol’s appearance on national news. But he did say changes have been happening to make the postal system more efficient for several years.

“It’s time to conform the postal service to the business of today compared to 20 years ago. … There’s a lot less business today,” Grassley said.

Grassley said since the 1970s the USPS has been an independent agency and not politically affiliated.