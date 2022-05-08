 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPI to mark 65th anniversary with live music May 20

Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI) is celebrating their 65th anniversary featuring live music at 6 p.m. May 20 at River Place Plaza, 100 E. Second St., Cedar Falls. Rain date is May 25.

Brad & Kate will entertain at the "More than You See" event. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. There will be food and drinks available for purchase, a live auction and more. Participating vendors will include Wilbo Burgers, Brats & Beers, Chocolaterie Stam, Urban Pie and Here's What's Poppin'. Presenting sponsors is Dan Deery Motor Co.

"More Than You See" was established in 2013 as a unique opportunity for people of all abilities and backgrounds to come together, enjoy a common interest in live music, and see beyond first impressions to the unique talents within.

Proceeds will benefit EPI's efforts at employment services, critical housing improvements, emergency child care and essential needs of individuals supported by EPI. For more information, visit www.episervice.org.

