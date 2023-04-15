Host Seth Ashland reads a clue to contestants during a round of Jeopardy between employees of Exceptional Persons, Inc. and One Vision: Disability Services on Friday in Waterloo. One Vision has hosted a Jeopardy contest between its employees for the last six years at its home in Clear Lake, but challenged EPI for a matchup to help recognize Austism Awareness Month.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Exceptional Persons, Inc. employees Kayla Krejchi, Jeff Cole and Emily Randall laugh as they learn the answer to a clue during a round of Jeopardy between members of EPI and One Vision: Disability Services on Friday in Waterloo. The top two finishers went on to compete against staff from One Vision in the following round.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Lisa Dodgen of One Vision: Disability Services, center, is crowned the champion during the final round of Jeopardy between members of Exceptional Persons, Inc. and One Vision on Friday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Host Seth Ashland runs the second round of Jeopardy between members of Exceptional Persons, Inc. and One Vision: Disability Services on Friday in Waterloo. One Vision has hosted a Jeopardy contest between its employees for the last six years at its home in Clear Lake, but challenged EPI to a matchup to help recognize Austism Awareness Month.
WATERLOO — Staff from Exceptional Persons, Inc. and Clear Lake’s One Vision faced off Friday in a "Jeopardy" quiz show.
The event was held in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.
Seth Ashland, diagnosed with autism at age 4, emceed and hosted the quiz show, held at the Deery Center on University Avenue. Ashland watches “Jeopardy” every day and loves to share his favorite show with everyone he meets.
It was the first time that the two disability services nonprofits had competed in the contest, which One Vision had held among its employees for the past six years.
The organization decided to ask Waterloo-based EPI to get involved this year with contestants staging it on the newcomer's home turf. Three people were chosen from each organization for the competition.
