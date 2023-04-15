WATERLOO — Staff from Exceptional Persons, Inc. and Clear Lake’s One Vision faced off Friday in a "Jeopardy" quiz show.

The event was held in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

Seth Ashland, diagnosed with autism at age 4, emceed and hosted the quiz show, held at the Deery Center on University Avenue. Ashland watches “Jeopardy” every day and loves to share his favorite show with everyone he meets.

It was the first time that the two disability services nonprofits had competed in the contest, which One Vision had held among its employees for the past six years.

The organization decided to ask Waterloo-based EPI to get involved this year with contestants staging it on the newcomer's home turf. Three people were chosen from each organization for the competition.

After multiple rounds of coming up with answers to trivia in the form of a question, a member of the more experienced team came out on top.

Lisa Dodgen from One Vision was crowned the champion during the game's final round.

