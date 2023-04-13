WATERLOO — Challenge accepted.

Exceptional Persons, Inc. will compete in a “Jeopardy” quiz show against Clear Lake’s One Vision in an effort to recognize Autism Awareness Month.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Deery Center, 3675 University Ave. in Waterloo. There is no cost to attend and the event is open to the public.

“For the last six years, One Vision has been holding ‘Jeopardy’ games within our organization. This year we wanted to take it on the road and extend an invitation to our friends at EPI. We’re very excited they’ve accepted,” said Mark Dodd, One Vision executive director.

EPI Executive Director Katie Slade said, “We were honored by the invitation of a little friendly competition, especially because it’s a good cause to aid in raising awareness for autism during the month of April.”

EPI is a non-profit, charitable organization that fosters community participation of individuals and families served as well as expanding and improving child care options in Northeast Iowa. EPI services more than 5,000 children, families and child care providers.

Similarly, One Vision is a non-profit organization providing services to individuals so they may achieve greater independence through personal choice and community involvement.

EPI will field three staff members – Emily Randall, Kayla Krejchi and Jeff Cole – against One Vision’s three players, said Bethany Giachino, EPI senior communications specialist.

“When we got the invitation, we decided to host a staff event – a round of ‘Trivia’ – and watched how everyone did in competition. We have a staff close to 300 and we opened it to everyone, so it was hard to narrow down. The three staff members competing know ‘Jeopardy’ and like the show,” Giachino explained.

The event will be emceed and hosted by Seth Ashland, diagnosed with autism at age 4. Ashland watches “Jeopardy” every day and loves to share his favorite show with everyone he meets. His biggest dream is to become a game show host and one day have a local station broadcast his event.

During the quiz show, contestants are given clues as answers and must phrase their responses as questions.

“Seth has a full-on game show package with buzzers, the answers and questions – all of it. The event will be live streamed on One Vision’s Facebook and shared on EPI’s page,” said Giachino.

Plans are to start a traveling trophy to be presented by One Vision. “From there, we hope ‘Jeopardy’ will become an annual event for us,” she added.

Since 1970, when the first National Awareness Month was held by the Autism Society, individuals and organizations around the globe take part in community-wide education and engagement opportunities throughout April.

