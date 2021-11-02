Environmental art exhibit on display at Wartburg

WAVERLY -- The work of Waterloo artists and environmental activists Renata Sack and Margaret Whiting is on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Dec. 17.

The exhibition is called “The Environment Calls for Action." Through their work, Sack and Whiting strive to bring attention to the policies and practices in society that must be changed to preserve life and the earth.

Located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center at Wartburg College, guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.

